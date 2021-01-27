Lethean (LTHN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $246,442.74 and $3.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,968.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.62 or 0.04073883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00403780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.71 or 0.01264879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00528520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.55 or 0.00428009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00266661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

