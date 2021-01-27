Leslie Stretch Sells 172,940 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $7,026,552.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,329,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $3,206,683.48.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $4,094,341.50.
- On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83.
MDLA stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
