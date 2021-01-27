Leslie Stretch Sells 172,940 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $7,026,552.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,329,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $3,206,683.48.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $4,094,341.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83.

MDLA stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.