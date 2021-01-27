Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leoni from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

LNNNY opened at $3.28 on Monday. Leoni has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.43.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

