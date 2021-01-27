Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Lennar has raised its dividend payment by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.