Ledyard National Bank Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $689,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

