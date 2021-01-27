Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 88,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

