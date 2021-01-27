Ledyard National Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,785,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,452.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.