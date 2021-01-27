Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,623 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

