Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,738 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

