Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,539,000 after purchasing an additional 333,101 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

