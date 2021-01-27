Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 116,633 shares in the last quarter.

WDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE:WDR opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

