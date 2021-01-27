Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

