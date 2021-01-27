Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 15,876 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

