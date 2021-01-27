Lateef Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,807 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,637 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up about 3.2% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $34,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

