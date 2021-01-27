Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Shares of LVS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

