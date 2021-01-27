LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNXSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNXSF. UBS Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.60. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.