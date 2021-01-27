Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli Acquires 1,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $15,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,126.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heinz Christoph Maeusli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Heinz Christoph Maeusli acquired 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 59.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,842,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 137.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 97,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 69.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

