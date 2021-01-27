Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $769.65 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

