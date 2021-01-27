Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases Shares of 24,520 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

