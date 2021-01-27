Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after acquiring an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of -123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.33.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.