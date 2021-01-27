Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $268,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of OKE opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

