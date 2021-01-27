Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 144,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.