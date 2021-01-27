Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Third Point LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

NYSE BABA opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.96. The stock has a market cap of $719.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

