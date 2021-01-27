Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.15-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $450.58.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $37.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,423. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

