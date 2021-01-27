LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.34% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 94,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBWM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. 3,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

