LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 10,875 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,886,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 396.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 164,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

