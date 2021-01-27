LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 477,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

