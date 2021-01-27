LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 1.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ciena worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. 27,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

