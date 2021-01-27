LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for approximately 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,651. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.