LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 2,060 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,213,000.

BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 722,096 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

