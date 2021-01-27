LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ResMed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,561. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day moving average of $195.15.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

