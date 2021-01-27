La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.08

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 7505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,836 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,383. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

