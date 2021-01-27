L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Release Earnings on Friday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 11.55-11.55 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

