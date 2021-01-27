Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Up 79.6%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) rose 79.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 7,580,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 656,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

In other news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

