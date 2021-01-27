Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 294,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,567. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 26.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,778,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,891,000 after buying an additional 12,889,104 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $415,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 117,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 512,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 411,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

