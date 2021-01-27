Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.0331 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96.

Koninklijke Philips has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. 739,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.