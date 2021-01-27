Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.20 ($57.88).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.