Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

