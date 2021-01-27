Knowles Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,113 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,564% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 call options.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

