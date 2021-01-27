Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.22.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

