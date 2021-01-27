KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Price Up 19.2%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s share price shot up 19.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.05. 207,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 146,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

