KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $303.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $71,856,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

