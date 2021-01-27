Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) were down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 1,651,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,361,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.63 million, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $146.61 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

