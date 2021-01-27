KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €66.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.58 ($81.86).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €72.94 ($85.81) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.46. KION GROUP AG has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

