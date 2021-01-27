Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $276.35

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $276.35 and traded as high as $278.00. Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) shares last traded at $273.60, with a volume of 4,468,173 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 272.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.35.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

