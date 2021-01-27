Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,112 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE KIM opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

