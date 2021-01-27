Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.906-20.288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.54 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.00 EPS.

KMB stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.27.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

