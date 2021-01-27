Kimberly-Clark Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.27.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

