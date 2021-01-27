Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

KE opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $535.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 430.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

