Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,510,000 after acquiring an additional 835,558 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after acquiring an additional 803,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,752,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

